14/08/2021

Apprentice Boys parade passes off peacefully

Annual event scaled back due to coronavirus pandemic

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton taking part in today's Apprentice Boys parade through Derry city centre

Reporter:

staff reporter

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade has passed off peacefully.

The event, which usually attracts a crowd of up to 10,000 people, had been scaled backed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today's events got underway at 8.15am when siege standards were raised on the Walker Memorial Plinth at Royal Bastion on the city walls followed by the General Committee, officers, colour party, parents clubs and bands parading the circumference of the walls ahead of a wreath-laying service at the cenotaph in the Diamond.

The main parade left Society Street at 12.30pm and followed the usual route to the Waterside before, returning to the Memorial Hall in Society Street shortly before 4.00pm.

The number of bands was reduced to eight.

A Service of Thanksgiving, usually held in the Churchof Ireland's St Columb's Cathedral, was held on Thursday night last.

Speaking before today's parade, Apprentice Boys general secretary, Billy Moore, said it would have been 'irresponsible' to bring people to the city during the pandemic.

