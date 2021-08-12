Special memorial plaque erected in Africa in honour of former Bishop of Derry Edward Daly

A special commemorative plaque has been unveiled at St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, Ethiopia in memory of Bishop Edward Daly, five years on from his passing.

Commissioned by Derry international development charity Children in Crossfire, the plaque recognises the Bishop’s support for their work in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

It has been placed at the therapeutic feeding unit at St Luke’s, which provides life-saving treatment for hundreds of children with severe acute malnutrition each year.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director Richard Moore met in recent days with Bishop Daly’s sister Anne Gibson to present her and long-time family friend Fr Eamon Graham with a copy of the plaque.

“So many people in Derry and the wider Diocese hold Bishop Edward Daly close to our hearts because of the pastoral care and compassion that exemplified his long ministry.

“He was a truly remarkable man who made an invaluable contribution to life here in the most challenging of times.

“Bishop Daly was also a great friend of Children in Crossfire, especially our international programme work.

“We are privileged to have benefited from his kindness and felt it was timely on his fifth anniversary to recognise that support.

“We chose to install a commemorative plaque at St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, Ethiopia because their work to keep profoundly ill children alive in partnership with us is one of the reasons he was a keen Children in Crossfire supporter.

“Even now, five years after his passing, St Luke’s and the therapeutic feeding unit continue to benefit from Bishop Edward’s support.

“One of his lasting legacies is that some of the world’s most vulnerable children receive life-saving medical support when they need it most.

“His life was dedicated to care for others, and we are very proud to honour his memory with this small plaque.”

Mrs Gibson said she was delighted with the honour for her brother.

“Edward is very deeply missed by his family and friends, but it is very comforting for us to know that he continues to be so fondly remembered and highly regarded in Derry and beyond.

“This plaque will ensure Edward will continue to be thought of for many years to come, and we are grateful to Children in Crossfire for thinking of him at his anniversary.”

Fr Graham, Parish Priest of Greenlough and Lavey, added: “We are all aware of how fond Bishop Daly was of Derry City and its people. His support for local charities and initiatives is well known.

“It was his wish that, after his death, he could still in some way support these charities, especially Children in Crossfire. As one of his executors, I am delighted to see his wishes carried out. I know it would give him great satisfaction.”