Gardai appeal for information after a car is attacked in car park beside Muff cafe

Substantial damage has been caused to a car while parked behind a cafe in the Muff area.
Sometime between 10am and 1pm on Friday last, substantial damage was caused to the panels of a white Mercedes AMG.
Gardai believe a key may have been used to cause scratch marks on the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.
