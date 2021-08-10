10/08/2021

Walk in memory of Martin McGuinness will be held virtually again this year due to Covid concerns

People urged to sign up for the Chieftain's Walk

Chieftain's Walk

The Chieftain's Walk was due to held on Inch island

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Chieftain's Walk in memory of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness will again switch to a virtual format due to the ongoing public health situation, the organisers have announced. 

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said the move was in response to the current high rate of Covid transmission, particularly in the Derry and Donegal areas. 

It had been planned to hold the event on Inch Island in Inishowen.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: “We know this change will be disappointing to the thousands of people who have embraced the Chieftain's Walk in order to remember Martin but we felt it just wouldn’t be appropriate to bring large numbers of people together at this time. 

“However, the Foundation is calling on all of those wanting to protect and promote Martin’s legacy, to engage in a virtual walk on Sunday 15th August in their own locality and to post their photos on social media using the hashtag #ChieftainsWalk. 

“In doing so you will continue to support Martin’s family and help protect and promote his legacy. The Foundation will ensure all those who are signed up will receive their memento of the event and we are urging as many people as possible to take part in the virtual 2event.”

The bespoke individual tribute will include a keepsake reflecting the Foundation's logo and a scroll featuring poetry by and about him. 

The spokesperson added: “Just like previous years, this will be a unique memento for everyone who registers to take part. 

“Obviously, only so many are being produced so signing up for the Chieftain's Walk is the only way to get this special souvenir. 

“All proceeds from the Chieftains Walk will go to the Foundation’s work in promoting Martin’s legacy so whether you are able to take part on the day or not, we would still encourage as many people as possible to sign up to support this work and to ensure you receive your memento.” 

Registration costs £10 and you can sign up at:  https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Chieftainswalk2021

