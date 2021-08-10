Family fun days being held in Derry this week as part of Feile 2021 celebrations

Family fun days will be held today and on Thursday at the Gasyard Centre in Derry.
The events are being organised as part of Feile 2o21.
There will be two sessions each day, from 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.
Due to Covid restrictions, places must be booked in advance by contacting the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.
