Main Derry to Belfast road closed between Dungiven and Castledawson following a collision this morning

Part of the main Derry to Belfast road is closed this morning following a crash.
The Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Castledawson has been closed while emergency services deal with the collision.
Traffic is being diverted at Dungiven's Main Street to Garvagh while traffic coming towards Derry is being diverted towards Draperstown.
Police have said that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
