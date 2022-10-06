Search

06 Oct 2022

Derry community groups scoops major Lottery funding

Local projects scoop a million and a half pounds

Derry community groups scoops major Lottery funding.

Derry community groups scoops major Lottery funding.

Community projects in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area have scooped almost a million and a half pounds in funding from the National Lottery.

Twenty-four community projects locally were among 128 across the North to benefit.

Among the groups to receive grant aid were Advice Services Skeoge Limited, which is using its £136,541 grant over 18 months to support local people who are in need, through the provision of welfare rights advice.

This will include wraparound community support for local people to improve their life situations and reach the services they need, helping address poverty and building a connected and more vibrant community.

The Women’s Centre Derry received a £385,525 grant to run holistic support services to improve family wellbeing and child development following the pandemic.

Over five years this project will provide childcare while parents take part in wellbeing programmes, mental health support and parenting groups.

Activities will include Listening Ear support services, mother and baby activities, programmes to help parents deal with trauma, confidence building for parents to support children impacted by the pandemic, and signposting to other services.

Smaller National Lottery grants were awarded to: Community Action for Locally Managed Stress (CALMS); Curryneirin Community Association; Galliagh Community Centre; Glen Men’s Shed, Irish Street Youth and Community Association; Maiden City Festival; Matchbox Youth Club; North West Community Club; Northern Ireland Newpin; Pennyburn Youth Club; The Kerala Association and Ulster Project Derry/Londonderry.

Foyle Accessible Transport (Heart of Foyle) based in Strathfoyle also benefited.

Commenting on the awards, Paul Sweeney, the National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “Congratulations to all the groups announced today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to be here for organisations as they face challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.”

Communities across the North can also apply for grants to support activity through a range of funding programmes.

This includes The People’s Projects, a partnership with UTV which is open until Friday, October 7, where groups could win up to £70k.

Local News

