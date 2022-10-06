DERRY U15C FC: Strong second half performance seals title for 'Screen

BA Mullan & Son U15C Football Championship

Ballinascreen 6-4

Lissan 1-5

Ballinascreen staged a superb second half performance to win the Derry U15C football championship on a score line of 6-4 to 1-5.

This win was built on an extraordinarily strong Ballinascreen defence which was on top for the whole game.

Corner back Sean McWilliams put on a masterclass of blocking, as well as him, Rowan O’Kane and Conan Shivers who were all disciplined in shackling the Lissan full forward line.

Patrick Higgins

The determination of Ronan McElhatton, Shea Kelly and Jude Tohill who consistently halted the attacking threat of the St. Michael’s side.

Ballinascreen goalkeeper Diarmuid O’Neill set the tone for his side’s win with his composure under the high ball and pinpoint kickouts which ensured Ballinascreen stayed on top in procession.

With both defences on top scores were hard to come by in the first half. It was Patrick Higgins who opened the scoring for the St. Colm’s side with a point from play.

He then registered his second by holding his nerve and sending a free over the bar from a difficult angle. The opening goal of the game came from Ballinascreen’s Keenan Conway who was proving to be a handful at full forward.

Jude Tohill

He conveniently slotted the ball to the back of the net after Fintan Flanagan’s clever movement caused confusion in the Lissan defence.

Halftime brought the introduction of Pol McPeake to the Ballinascreen side, and he made an immediate impact by scoring a goal with his first touch of the game.

A ruthless Ballinascreen hit four goals (Keenan Conway (1) and Pol McPeake (3)) in the first ten minutes of the second half to put the game to bed.

The energetic and powerful runs from Sean Burns and Brendan Kidd in the Ballinascreen midfield was a key factor for such a dominant second half.

Conan Shivers

On the 42nd minute Pol McPeake went on a lung busting run to score a wonderful point. The tireless work of James McWilliams, Dylan Kelly and Oisin Groogan epitomised the hardworking ethos of this Ballinascreen team as they covered every blade of grass in Páirc Seán De Brún.

On the 46th minute Patrick Higgins grabbed Ballinascreen’s sixth goal of the night, and he finished his and his sides scoring on the 53rd minute with an outstanding point from play.

Matthew Duffy showed why he is St. Michael’s captain with his never give up attitude. Jayden McKenna had a superb performance from wing half back for the Lissan side.

Adam Coyle always looked dangerous when on the ball and caused problems for the Ballinascreen defence. Senan Lagan had a great tussle with Sean Burns in the middle of the field with both putting on a display of catching and passing.

Lissan battled to the very end and got a fully deserved goal, but it was Ballinascreen’s day and their eye for goals turned out to be the difference between the two teams.

At the final whistle it was Ballinascreen’s joint captains Brendan Kidd and Shea Kelly who were getting their hands on the trophy.

Ballinascreen: D O’Neill, C Shivers, R O’Kane, S McWilliams, R McElhatton, S Kelly, J Tohill, B Kidd, S Burns, J McWilliams, D Kelly, O Groogan, F Flanagan, K Conway, P Higgins

Subs: C McKinley, O Quinn, O Heaney, P McDaid, J Brolly, C Rafferty, K Doyle-Kennedy, J Kelly, P McPeake

Lissan: R Neeson, C McGuckin, M Doherty, S McNulty, S O’Neill, E McNulty, J McKenna, S Lagan, M Duffy, O O’Neill, M Rodgers, O Timoney, F Neeson, A Coyle, C McCrory

Subs: JJ Loughran