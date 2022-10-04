'Translink’s ghoulish attitude to Derry’s Halloween festival in evidence again'

What was described as "Translink's ghoulish attitude to Derry's Hallowe'en festival" was evidenced by its planned works on the Derry railway line over the holiday weekend.

The accusation was levelled by Derry City and Strabane District councillor, Maeve O'Neill (People Before Profit).

Cllr O'Neill, a member of rail lobby group Into the West added: "It took public pressure this week to force Translink to ditch plans to effectively cut Derry off over this crucial weekend.

ADDITIONAL READING

"This mis-treatment of Derry may not arise directly from political or religious discrimination but it is part of the legacy of that period.



"The reluctance of Belfast officials to address this legacy still holds Derry back. This has sparked intense anger over the whole North West. Derry people are mad as hell and won’t stand for it much longer. It's symbolic of so much else.



"Translink should now create a dedicated unit, based in Derry, to devise and supervise the process of bringing Derry up to the standard a regional capital has a right to expect.



"We shouldn’t have to go back to the tactics of yesteryear to spook the company into taking Derry’s needs seriously," said Cllr O'Neill.