Translink NI reverses no Derry Hallowe'en trains decision.

Following consternation in Derry regarding the Translink NI proposal to close the railway line into the city over Hallowe'en, the decision has now been reversed.

The original announcement of part line closures to facilitate engineering works between October 29 and 31, was greeted with disbelief in Derry, the Hallowe'en capital of Ireland, whose October festivities are legendary nationally and internationally.

In the last 30 minutes, Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy (Sinn Féin) has tweeted that Translink NI had now reversed the decision following intervention from the party.

Train lines will remain open during the Halloween break following our letter to Translink pic.twitter.com/ioMuHfyLYu — Pádraig Delargy | Sinn Féin MLA (@padraig_delargy) October 4, 2022

In a letter to Translink NI, Mr Delargy said that Hallowe'en was a vital period of economic activity for the city, attracting tourists from all over the world.

He added: "I would respectfully ask that the date for this work be carried out is changed to ensure no disruption in transport links to or from Derry during the Hallowe'en period."

Translink NI said it was committed to making the Derry Hallowe'en event a success and was working closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to plan public transport arangements.

It added: "Careful consideration has been given to the Hallowe'en festivities over this weekend and the rail line will remain open between Belfast and Derry throughout the weekend from Saturday, October 29 to Monday, October 31, to minimise overall impact on the passengers travelling to the festivities."

The works planned for Sunday, October 30 have been postponed until the following weekend.

Translink NI is also planning additional later bus and train services from Derry on Monday, October 31, to make it easy for people to travel by public transport to the main parade event and fireworks display.