Man (66) dies following crash outside County Derry village

A 66-year-old man has died following this morning's single vehicle road traffic collision near Moneymore, police have confirmed.
The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, at Cookstown Road, Moneymore, was reported shortly before 7.30am.
Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the man sadly died at the scene.
The road was closed today for a period of time today but has since reopened to traffic.
Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 310 of 30/09/22.
