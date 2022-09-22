Resurfacing scheme announced for Ballykelly

A £443,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on Main Street, Ballykelly, will commence on Monday, September 26.

The resurfacing works which will be undertaken from near Drummond Park and extend for approximately 600m to Station Road will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users on this part of the trunk road network between Derry and Belfast.

To facilitate the scheme it will be necessary to implement a series of full road closures. These will be in place overnight from Monday, September 26 until Friday, October 7 between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place via A2 Clooney Road, Crescent Link, Glenshane Road, Foreglen Road, Barnanailt Road, Moneyrannel Road, Lisnakilly Road and A2 Ballykelly Road.

The road closures will not apply during the weekend of Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. Lane closures along the scheme will also be required during the week commencing Monday, October 10 to allow for the replacement of road markings.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by October 14, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any unforeseen changes.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journey.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com