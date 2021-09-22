Derry GAA: Boyle back for a third season

Martin Boyle is back for a third season as Derry minor boss. (Pic: Piaras Ó Midheach/Sportsfile)
Martin Boyle will be back for a third season as Derry minor football manager, it has been confirmed.
Ballinascreen man Boyle was appointed at the start of the 2020 season, a campaign that spilled into 2021 following the Covid-19 lockdown and concluded with the county's fifth All-Ireland title in their roller-coaster decider against Kerry.
Within weeks, they lost their Ulster and All-Ireland crowns at the hands of Armagh.
Boyle confirmed yesterday that he is back on board for the 2022 season. His backroom team will comprise of Darren McShane, James McNicholl and Stephen McGuigan.
From the 2021 squad, Ruairi Forbes, Ryan McNicholl, Dara McPeake, Danny McDermott, Eoin Higgins and Ciaran Chambers are still underage for the new season.
Boyle took over from Paddy Campbell who stepped down at the end of the 2019 season.
