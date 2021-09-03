Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Derry GAA pay tribute to former player

Former Ballerin Chairman Brian Mullan passed away

Derry GAA pay tribute to former player

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry GAA have paid tribute to former player Brian Mullan, who they described as 'a giant' and made an 'immense' contribution to GAA in the county.

In a statement on their social media, Derry GAA also said Mullan - a former Chairman of his club Ballerin - was a 'quiet leader', the 'ultimate supporter' and a 'rock'.

Mullan's 11 years playing for the county included their run to the 1958 All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin and was involved in the purchase of Owenbeg.

"A man who got things done without fanfare or fuss, his legacy for our generation and those to come is secure," the statement continued. 

"We are thankful and grateful for the life of Brian Mullan, but to truly honour him we must show the same pride, determination and energy that he did, to make our association, our clubs, our community and county the best that it can be.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian's wife, Madge, daughters Fiona, Mary Teresa, Anne, Carmel, Colette, Sinéad and son Brian Óg. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media