Derry GAA pay tribute to former player

Derry GAA have paid tribute to former player Brian Mullan, who they described as 'a giant' and made an 'immense' contribution to GAA in the county.

In a statement on their social media, Derry GAA also said Mullan - a former Chairman of his club Ballerin - was a 'quiet leader', the 'ultimate supporter' and a 'rock'.

Mullan's 11 years playing for the county included their run to the 1958 All-Ireland Final defeat to Dublin and was involved in the purchase of Owenbeg.

"A man who got things done without fanfare or fuss, his legacy for our generation and those to come is secure," the statement continued.

"We are thankful and grateful for the life of Brian Mullan, but to truly honour him we must show the same pride, determination and energy that he did, to make our association, our clubs, our community and county the best that it can be.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brian's wife, Madge, daughters Fiona, Mary Teresa, Anne, Carmel, Colette, Sinéad and son Brian Óg. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal."