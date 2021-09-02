Search our Archive

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood pays tribute to much-loved Derry Woman who has died

Pat Hume, passed away earlier today.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to Pat Hume following news of the sad passing of the much-loved Derry woman.

Mrs Hume, wife of the late former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume, passed away earlier today after a short illness.

Mr Eastwood said Mrs Hume's compassion, fortitude and strength of character was a driving force behind the peace process and paid tribute to the leadership she has shown in Derry throughout her life. 

The Foyle MP said: “Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that’s the simple truth. The compassion, integrity and immense fortitude that defined her incredible character breathed life into our peace over the course of a long campaign that, at times, must have looked like it would never bear fruit. Pat never gave up faith.

 “Pat was, of course, John’s guiding light. She was his constant companion, sharing the road and easing the burden in the most difficult of times. When they came under public pressure and attacks on their home for doing what they knew was right, she remained his rock. The scale of his achievement was made possible by the depth of her love. But she was, in her own right, a fierce champion for peace and justice.

 “Pat holds a special place in the hearts of the people of this city. She would have done anything for them and in return, they loved her. Our city is in mourning tonight for a woman who showed us unconditional compassion and support every day of her life. We all live in an Ireland that she nurtured, at peace with itself and free to set its own destiny. It is an incredible legacy that will never be forgotten. 

 “My thoughts are with Pat’s children Aine, Therese, Aiden, John and Mo, her beloved grandchildren and their wide circle of friends at this incredible difficult time."

