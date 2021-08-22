WATCH: Sean Brady gives his reaction to Drumsurn winning the league

Drumsurn ended a 30 year gap to take win the Derry Division 1B title at the weekend with their 3-8 to 0-11 win over Banagher.
The win saw Drumsurn finish ahead of Dungiven by virtue of head to head from their win them earlier in the season.
Manager Sean Brady gave his reaction to Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.
