Derry underage football and hurling draws

Action from last year's minor final. (Pic: Brendan McTaggart)
The draw for the U17 and U15 championships have been made and will take place as follows.
U17A FC Quarter Finals - Mon, Sept 6
A - Bellaghy v Ballinascreen
B - Dungiven v Lavey
C - Magherafelt v Glenullin
D - Glen v Ballinderry
Semi-Final - Mon, Sept 13
B v A
D v C
Final - Mon, Sept 20
U17B1 FC Quarter Finals - Mon, Sept 6
A - Kilrea v Newbridge
B - Slaughtneil v Desertmartin
C - Swatragh v Limavady
D - Faughanvale v Castledawson
Semi-Finals - Mon, Sept 13
B v A
D v C
Final - Mon, Sept 20
U17B2 FC Quarter Finals - Mon, Sept 6
A - Eoghan Rua Coleraine v Doire Trasna
B - Steelstown v Loup
C - Craigbane v Foreglen
D - Greenlough -v- St Trea's & St John's
Semi-Finals - Mon, Sept 13
B v A
D v C
Final - Mon, Sept 20
U17C FC Quarter Finals - Mon, Sept 6
A - Lissan v Ballerin
B - Claudy v St Patrick's
C - Doire Colmcille v Banagher
Semi-Finals - Mon, Sept 13
B v A
Slaughtmanus v C
Final - Mon, Sept 20
T Mackle U17 HC Quarter Finals - Fri, Oct 8
A - Aodhán O'Donnells v Kevin Lynch's
B - Swatragh -v- Lavey
C - Banagher -v- Ballinascreen
Semi-Final Cup - Fri, Oct 8
Winners of Qtr Finals to A Semi Final and Losers to B
B v A
Slaughtneil v C
Final - Fri, Oct 22
T Mackle U15 HC Quarter Finals - Friday, Sept 10
A - Na Magha -v- Slaughtneil
B - St Patrick's -v- Ballinascreen
C - Kevin Lynch Hurling Club -v- Swatragh
D - Banagher -v- Lavey
Semi-Final - Friday, Sept 17
Winners of Quater Finals to A Semi Finals and Losers to B
A v B
C v D
A, B and C Finals Sat, Sept 25
C Final - St Finbarr's v Ballerin
