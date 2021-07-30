Man in 60s injured in attack by man with strimmer in Derry

A man in his 60s sustained head injuries when he was attacked by a man with a strimmer in Derry last night.
The incident occurred on Glenshane Road shortly after 9.50pm.
The man also sustained injuries to his hands and suffered a broken hip after falling during the attack.
Police are appealing for information.
Sergeant Breen said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1908 of 29/07/21.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
