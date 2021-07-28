ELECTRIC IRELAND ULSTER MFC

Armagh 0-12

Derry 0-11

Derry's reign as Ulster and All-Ireland minor champions came to an end at the hands of a powerful Armagh comeback on Wednesday night in Owenbeg.

The Oakleafers were five-points ahead, 0-10 to 0-5, after 38 minutes before going scoreless for 22 minutes against an Armagh team who took a hold of the game in the final quarter.

The visitors kicked six unanswered points before Derry substitute Cormac Bateson levelled the game (0-11 all) in stoppage time.

Armagh wing back Callum O'Neill was off target with a series of efforts over the hour, but he popped up with the winner.

There was still time for Derry to save the game, but his pressure kick into the wind tailed to the right of the posts and referee Moore blew for full-time on the kick-out.

It was Derry who settled better early on with Ryan McNicholl in for the first score of the game.

Cianan Campbell levelled matters and from Regan's kick-out Niall O'Donnell took a spectacular mark and after taking a return pass from Felix Kilmartin, the Ballinderry man slotted Derry ahead.

It was an even opening quarter, with McGurk, McNicholl and wing back Jack McGroarty controlling much of Derry's counter-attacking play. McGroarty kicked the Oaks into a 0-4 to 0-3 lead at the water break.

An Aaron O'Neill free tied the game before Derry upped the ante. McGroarty, Walls, Niall O'Donnell and Ryan McGill slotted over points to put the home side into a deserved four-point lead, 0-8 to 0-4.

Derry had a chance for goal but O'Donnell's low goal-bound shot was clawed away by goalkeeper McMullan.

The home side added early second-half points from Ronan Walls and a Ryan McNicholl free to push into a five point lead, but they were unable to push on against a resurgent Armagh team who used their bench to great effect.

Armagh began to control the midfield and an exhibition of kicking pulled them back into the game. After a sustained passage of keep ball, Cianan Campbell floated over a beauty with substitute Bernard Cassidy cutting the deficit to three points at the second water break.

With 10 minutes to go Matthew McCaughley won a kick-out, Armagh won a free which was moved in for dissent and Ethan McKenna notched a free.

A wonder left-footed Luke McKeever score from the wing had the game back to a point and Armagh had Derry on the back foot. Tadhg Grimley levelled the game.

With the game in the mixer, Armagh punched a Regan kick-out into their attack where Ethan McKenna put the visitors into the lead for the first time in the game.

A pressure free from substitute Cormac Bateson tied the game and extra-time was on the cards, but a rampant Armagh weren't finished yet. They built yet another attack and after kicking a series of wides over the hour, Callum O'Neill curled over the winner.

ARMAGH: Stephen McMullan; Matthew McCaughley, Gareth Murphy, Emmet Magee; Callum O'Neill (0-1), Fergal O'Brien, Aidan Cassidy; Tadgh Grimley (0-2), Michael Burnett; Rogan McVeigh (0-1), Aaron O'Neill (0-1f), Brendan O'Hagan; Rhys Stevens, Luke McKeever (0-2, 1f), Cianan Campbell (0-2)

SUBS: Bernard Cassidy (0-1) for A O'Neill (39), Ethan McKenna (0-2, 1f) for R McVeigh (43), Ruairi O'Brien for B O'Hagan (51), Joe McClelland for A Cassidy (51), James Conlon for C Campbell (61),

YELLOW CARDS: M Burnett (31), E Magee (45), J McClelland (58), G Murphy (62)

DERRY: Louis Regan; Simon Matterson, Adam McLaughlin, Danny McDermott; Ronan Walls (0-1), Patrick McGurk, Jack McGroarty (0-2); Patrick Walls (0-1), Felix Kilmartin; Ruairi Forbes, Ryan McNicholl (0-2, 1f), Rory McGill (0-1); Eoin Higgins (0-1f), Ciaran Chambers, Niall O’Donnell (0-2)

SUBS: Tiernan O'Connor for E Higgins (35), Luke Diamond for C Chambers (39), Cormac Bateson (0-1f) for F Kilmartin (44), John Lavery for R McNicholl (55), James Friel for R Forbes (55),

YELLOW CARD: N O'Donnell (50)

REF: M Moore (Down)