Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Derry minors left to rue missed chances

Darren McShane felt his side had much more to give

Derry minors left to rue missed chances

Derry Assistant Manager Darren McShane. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Derry minors' Assistant Manager Darren McShane's 'only regret' was not having more time with the 2021 crop after they bowed out against Armagh on Wednesday night at Owenbeg.

Just 10 days after the euphoria of winning the 2020 All-Ireland, Derry were on the wrong side of a 0-12 to 0-11 defeat.

McShane always felt it was going to be a battle and felt there was more in his side had they managed to step over the first hurdle.

"There would be a massive improvement,” McShane outlined. “There are quite a few young lads in the panel who will be back next year who started tonight. We would just have loved more time with them.

The Oakleafers led by five points, 0-10 to 0-5, early in the second-half before a scoreless 22-minute spell, during which Armagh rattled off six unanswered points, saw them surrender their grip on the game.

"I felt we were fairly in control at that stage,” McShane said in relation to the game changing second-half. “We just needed to keep the scoreboard moving, keep picking off scores but we just went too long (without a score) when they were edging back at us.

“We had missed opportunities, we had dropped seven balls short when we maybe could have taken it in another yard or shown a bit more composure to keep the scoreboard moving just enough.

“Having not done that, it encouraged Armagh and they had a bit of momentum at that stage and we just couldn't get that score back to level it.”

Having just two players returning from their 2020 winning squad, Derry weren't able to swing the momentum back in their favour.

“It's really, really hard to turn it (the momentum) around, especially the first day out with this team.

“We were maybe looking for a leader to step up or something good to happen. It was just such a struggle and we seemed to lose our edge and our legs a bit as the game went on. In the last 10 minutes we really didn't have the answers for them.”

While the first couple of days after the All-Ireland win were tough, Derry's 2021 squad were in Fermanagh for a challenge game and had a run out against Down in the build-up to their opener with Armagh.

McShane said the 10-day turnaround wasn't a 'major factor' in the team's preparation and wasn't prepared to use it as an excuse but felt it was a tough ask on Patrick McGurk and Niall O'Donnell, the only survivors from their win over Kerry.

“Tonight was their fifth championship game in five and a half weeks. That's a huge ask physically and mentally.

"The first game in the championship is always the hardest hurdle. get over it and you can grow into it, particularly for this team with the time they've had. I really feel that they would have absolutely grown into this championship had they got across the line today but they are small margins. They were small margins back in December but unfortunately tonight we are on the wrong side of it.”

Derry minors lose a grip on their Ulster and All-Ireland titles

A resurgent Armagh power back to grab victory at Owenbeg

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie