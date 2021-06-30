Derry club suspends on field activity

A County Derry GAA club have suspended activities as a 'precautionary measure' duo to a local Covid situation.
"All club on field activities male and female will be suspended for 14 days as a precautionary measure due to the local Covid situation," outlined a statement on the club's social media on Wednesday afternoon. "The gym and 3G will also be closed. The walkway will remain open."
Craigbane conceded their U17 game to Foreglen on Monday night and their U13 fixture with Doire Trasna on Tuesday night.
Their last game was Friday's refixed 2020 Junior final with Desertmartin on Friday night. Craigbane have conceded their next two senior league games against Limavady and Ballymaguigan.
