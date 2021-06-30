Derry club suspends on field activity

Craigbane have suspended on field activities as a 'precautionary measure'

a-view-of-gaelic-football-752x501

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A County Derry GAA club have suspended activities as a 'precautionary measure' duo to a local Covid situation.

"All club on field activities male and female will be suspended for 14 days as a precautionary measure due to the local Covid situation," outlined a statement on the club's social media on Wednesday afternoon.  "The gym and 3G will also be closed. The walkway will remain open." 

Craigbane conceded their U17 game to Foreglen on Monday night and their U13 fixture with Doire Trasna on Tuesday night.

Their last game was Friday's refixed 2020 Junior final with Desertmartin on Friday night.  Craigbane have conceded their next two senior league games against Limavady and Ballymaguigan.

Two Derry schools finish early for the summer due to increase in Covid transmissions

Lumen Christi and Thornhill take the decisions to avoid more periods of isolation

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie