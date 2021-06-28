Two Derry schools finish early for the summer due to increase in Covid transmissions

Thornhill College will be closed this week.
Another Derry school has closed early for the summer because of an increase in Covid transmissions.
Earlier today, Derry Now today revealed that Lumen Christi College contacted parents over the weekend to say a decision had been taken to end the school year a number of days earlier than planned because of Covid cases in the school.
It has now emerged that Thornhill College will also be closing early for the summer.
Thornhill contacted parents to say that today, June 28, would be the final day of the school year.
"We are conscious of trying to avoid large number of girls having to self-isolate at the beginning of their school holidays," the school said in the letter to parents.
The number of Covid cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area remains the highest of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.
