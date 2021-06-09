LISTEN: Josh McErlean looks ahead to another international weekend behind the wheel

The Kilrea driver will be racing at Rally di Alba in Italy

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Kilrea's Josh McErlean will be racing at this weekend's Rally di Alba.

Before flying out to Italy, he spoke with Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

