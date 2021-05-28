Gallagher makes one change for trip to Cavan

29/05/2021
Contact
Rory Gallagher has made one change ahead of Cavan clash. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Derry manager Rory Gallagher has made one change ahead of Saturday's NFL Round 3 game against Cavan.
Paul McNeill comes in for his 17th senior appearance at the expense of Padraig Cassidy.
The Oakleafers travel to Kingspan Breffni on the back of comfortable wins over Longford and Fermanagh.
The top two teams in Division 3 North will advance to the promotion semi-iinals, with Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick and Wicklow the teams on the other side of the draw.
DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Paul McNeill, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy
SUBS: TBA
CAVAN: TBA
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.