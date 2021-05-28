29/05/2021

Gallagher makes one change for trip to Cavan

Paul McNeill comes in ahead of Padraig Cassidy

Rory Gallagher has made one change ahead of Cavan clash. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Michael McMullan

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has made one change ahead of Saturday's NFL Round 3 game against Cavan.

Paul McNeill comes in for his 17th senior appearance at the expense of Padraig Cassidy.

The Oakleafers travel to Kingspan Breffni on the back of comfortable wins over Longford and Fermanagh.

The top two teams in Division 3 North will advance to the promotion semi-iinals, with Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick and Wicklow the teams on the other side of the draw.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Paul McNeill, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy
