Derry was 'very close' to being chosen as filming location for the latest Netflix movie

Derry was 'very close' to being used as a location for filming of the latest big Netflix movie, a local councillor has claimed.

Filming on The School for Good and Evil is currently continuing in Belfast.

However, SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said Derry had also been considered as a filming base for the movie.

Cllr Cusack revealed details of Derry's bid as she put forward a motion at the monthly meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District which called for more to be done to promote the local council region as a destination for the film and broadcast industry.

Starring Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne and Kerry Washington, The School for Good and Evil is based on a best-selling series of young adult fantasy novels.

It is currently being filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It is understood the production crew will be in Northern Ireland for at least 20 weeks and Northern Ireland Screen estimates that it will generate investment of approximately £30m with around 500 crew working on the film.

Speaking at yesterday's meeting, Cllr Cusack said Derry came 'very close' to securing part of the film's production.

“Regrettably for a number of reasons we lost out to Belfast which as we all know is currently the go-to hub for productions that decide to come here.

“Belfast is going from strength to strength and the city is currently hosting two major productions for both Netflix and Paramount along with several other high profile BBC dramas and they are employing over 3,000 crew.

“I feel that we need to improve our ambition and profile in this sector in order to compete for business. As opposed to waiting for opportunities, to actively seek them.

“With the industry booming in both Ireland and the UK, many cities are seeing the benefits of being shovel-ready for companies.

“Most cities and councils on these islands have already developed their own film departments to showcase their own locations. We have not.”

Cllr Cusack said the success of Derry Girls in particular had shown Derry's potential as a location for TV and film production but added that the council had to 'be serious' about building on that success.

She also asked that the council do more to support and promote young local broadcasting talent.

“As a council we need to be moving forward with the times, trends and technology. Film and broadcast is an intrinsic part of every day life now and council need to embrace that.

“Ultimately, we want jobs and long-term opportunities to improve lives and the economy here.

“Finally, and to steal a line from a famous movie, I firmly believe that if we build it they will come.”

Cllr Cusack's motion was supported by all other parties on the council.

Sinn Fein councillor Conor Heaney said the film and TV industry had great potential.

“I think it definitely should be a focus for the Business and Culture committee of this council,” he said.

The motion was also supported by DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan who highlighted the impact that the filming of Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland had on the tourism industry.

However, Alderman Kerrigan said it was important that the entire council region was marketed and not just the city.

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill praised the 'trailblazers' in Derry who had worked in the TV and film industry for many years.

She said some of these 'old hands' could be used as part of efforts to develop the local potential.

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson also highlighted the potential for local colleges to get involved in the initiative.

Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey said the motion was a 'no brainer' and he was fully in support of it.

Alderman Hussey said he could not understand why a film had never been made about the 1689 Siege of Derry.