Creggan school leaders meet Department of Education officials to discuss funding

26/05/2021
Contact
Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan. praised local school leaders following meeting.
A meeting has taken place between Creggan school leaders, the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education and officials to discuss more finance and support for local schools.
The meeting was convened by Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan who paid tribute to the local school leaders.
Speaking following the meeting, she said: "The mental health and wellbeing of their pupils has been impacted in recent times and schools need additional support to help their pupils to deal with these issues.
“I am asking all government departments to work collaboratively alongside our schools, community groups, youth groups, sporting and community organisations to provide our young people with every opportunity in life."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Lilian Seenoi-Barr accused the PSNI of not doing to enough to prevent attacks on Derry's immigrant community.
Chief executive Kieran Phelan with Cloud 360 Accounting staff, Marisa McCallion, front, and back, from left, Jennifer Greer, Linda Doherty, Donna Rodgers and Emmajane McAneney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.