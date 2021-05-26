Creggan school leaders meet Department of Education officials to discuss funding

A meeting has taken place between Creggan school leaders, the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education and officials to discuss more finance and support for local schools.

The meeting was convened by Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan who paid tribute to the local school leaders.

Speaking following the meeting, she said: "The mental health and wellbeing of their pupils has been impacted in recent times and schools need additional support to help their pupils to deal with these issues.

“I am asking all government departments to work collaboratively alongside our schools, community groups, youth groups, sporting and community organisations to provide our young people with every opportunity in life."