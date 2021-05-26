26/05/2021

McLaughlin calls out DUP for boycotting North-South meetings

SDLP Foyle MLA hits out at unionist party's stance

Sinead McLaughlin has hit out at the DUP's boycotting of North-South ministerial meetings

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has strongly criticised the DUP for boycotting North-South ministerial meetings.

The SDLP's spokesperson for the economy and energy was speaking after the DUP obstructed a number of North-South ministerial meetings from proceeding.

She said: “Ministers don’t get to take a pick and mix approach to their legal obligations - whether it’s North - South or East - West or in the Executive. All Ministers have to do our jobs and work in the interests of all our citizens.

“For months now, elements within the DUP have purposely obstructed North - South meetings. The North South Ministerial Council is a requirement under the Good Friday Agreement and those in the DUP who say they believe in power sharing and devolution don’t get to pick and choose which parts of the agreement they implement.

“With a change in DUP leadership this week, there needs to be a change of approach from Edwin Poots. Even Edwin Poots has to face up to his legal responsibilities. The SDLP will not accept the DUP preventing these meetings that are crucial for agreement to be reached between Ministers in the North and the South on all island projects. That is why our Minister, SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon has written to the Attorney General for legal advice. No one, not Edwin, not the DUP, gets to rewrite the Good Friday Agreement on the SDLP’s watch.”

