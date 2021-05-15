Contact

Derry ease to victory in the rain in Longford

Rory Gallagher's side were in complete control

Derry ease to victory in the rain in Longford

Conor Glass was among Derry's scorers on Saturday night in Pearse Park. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 3 NORTH

Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5

Rory Gallagher's Derry side got the season off to a winning start in the incessant rain in Longford on Saturday night,

It was the Oakleafers' first win in Pearse Park since 2002 and gives them a early season boost in their promotion hopes ahead of next week's clash with Fermanagh.

More to follow...

DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy (0-1), Gareth McKinless , Conor Doherty, Conor Glass (0-2), Emmett Bradley (0-3), Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin (0-6, 4f, 2 '45'), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan (0-7, 5f), Paul Cassidy

SUBS: Oisin McWilliams for Paul Cassidy (48), Paul McNeill for G McKinless (INJ 68), Jack Doherty for B Heron (60), Michael McEvoy for C Doherty (64), Ben McCarron (0-1) for E Doherty (67), Conleth McShane for Padraig Cassidy (67)

YELLOW CARD: C Glass (56)

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum, Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Colm P Smyth, Dessie Reynolds, Gary Rogers, Daniel Mimnagh (0-1), David McGivney, Kevin Diffley, Darren Gallagher (0-3, 1f), Rian Brady, Michael Quinn, Robbie Smyth, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny

SUBS: Peter Lynn for K Diffley (HT), Barry McKeon for D Reynolds (HT), Joseph Hagan for O Kenny (44), Larry Moran (0-1) for R Bradley (52), Darragh Doherty for R Smith (52), Ger Flynn for D Mimnagh (59)

SIN-BIN: D McGivney (39)
YELLOW CARD: G Rogers (44), J Hagan (51), P Lynn (74), M Quinn (75)

REF: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Photos and report in full in Monday's Derry News and Tuesday's County Derry Post.

