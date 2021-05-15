Derry ease to victory in the rain in Longford

Contact
Conor Glass was among Derry's scorers on Saturday night in Pearse Park. (Pic: Tom Heaney/NW Press Pics)
ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 3 NORTH
Derry 0-21 Longford 0-5
Rory Gallagher's Derry side got the season off to a winning start in the incessant rain in Longford on Saturday night,
It was the Oakleafers' first win in Pearse Park since 2002 and gives them a early season boost in their promotion hopes ahead of next week's clash with Fermanagh.
DERRY: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy (0-1), Gareth McKinless , Conor Doherty, Conor Glass (0-2), Emmett Bradley (0-3), Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin (0-6, 4f, 2 '45'), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan (0-7, 5f), Paul Cassidy
SUBS: Oisin McWilliams for Paul Cassidy (48), Paul McNeill for G McKinless (INJ 68), Jack Doherty for B Heron (60), Michael McEvoy for C Doherty (64), Ben McCarron (0-1) for E Doherty (67), Conleth McShane for Padraig Cassidy (67)
YELLOW CARD: C Glass (56)
LONGFORD: Paddy Collum, Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Colm P Smyth, Dessie Reynolds, Gary Rogers, Daniel Mimnagh (0-1), David McGivney, Kevin Diffley, Darren Gallagher (0-3, 1f), Rian Brady, Michael Quinn, Robbie Smyth, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny
SUBS: Peter Lynn for K Diffley (HT), Barry McKeon for D Reynolds (HT), Joseph Hagan for O Kenny (44), Larry Moran (0-1) for R Bradley (52), Darragh Doherty for R Smith (52), Ger Flynn for D Mimnagh (59)
SIN-BIN: D McGivney (39)
YELLOW CARD: G Rogers (44), J Hagan (51), P Lynn (74), M Quinn (75)
REF: Jerome Henry (Mayo)
