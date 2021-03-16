Ulster GAA issue a date for the earliest return to action

The NI Executive have announced that sports training for affiliated clubs may resume outdoors in groups of up to 15 people from Monday, April 12.

This change will be subject to Executive ratification the previous week.

"GAA clubs in the north must stress to their players and management teams that 12 April is the earliest date that they may be permitted to resume activity," outlined a statement from Ulster GAA

"The GAA’s Covid Advisory Group will consider this development and will in the coming period issue updated guidance to all units of the Association.

"In the meantime, it is important that all our units continue to abide by both Government and GAA guidelines. To this end it is worth re-stating that all GAA pitches and indoor facilities remain closed at present."