Sadness at death of well-known Derry man who dedicated his life to working in the community

Brian McMenamin passed away yesterday.
Tributes have been paid to a well-known community worker in Derry who has died.
Brian McMenamin, who was associated with Long Tower Youth and Community Centre for over 40 years, passed away yesterday.
The Waterside man had always also been well known through his involvement in sport, particularly athletics, for many years.
Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan led the tributes to Brian, who was in his 70s.
"Brian was synonymous with the Long Tower Youth and Community Centre for forty years and was dedicated to helping and supporting young people and the local community.
"I knew Brian from attending the club myself and later through working with him and his commitment, dedication and enthusiasm shone through in everything he did.
"He will be sadly missed by all who remember him from the club and all those who worked with him and whom he helped over the years.
"My thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends, loved ones and all associated with the Long Tower Youth and Community Centre."
