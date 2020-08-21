Security alert closes Derry roads

Contact
Bligh's Lane at Piggery Ridge on the outskirts of Creggan has been sealed off.
A number of roads on the outskirts of Derry are currently closed to due an ongoing security operation.
Police have closed off Bligh's Lane and Hollyhall Road between Creggan and Glenowen following the discovery of what is believed to be a suspect object.
Police, with dogs, are carrying out searches and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
