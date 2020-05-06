Drivers whose MOTs are due during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown will be given a one-year exemption

Contact
Drivers whose MOTs are due during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown will enjoy a one-year exemption, it has been announced.
Transport Minister Nicola Mallon said it would not be possible to accommodate the backlog as well as conduct normal business at testing centres.
Drivers will instead apply for MOTs as normal next year.
Ms Mallon said: “I have decided the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) will continue to issue temporary exemption certificates (TECs) to those vehicles, private cars, goods vehicles, trailers or motorcycles until their normal MOT date.
“This means a vehicle will get an exemption for one year which will bring it back into the system when there is capacity to test it.”
On March 24, in the interest of public safety and to tackle the spread of coronavirus, the DVA suspended all vehicle testing for three months, until June 22.
It remains the responsibility of the vehicle owner to make sure their car is in a roadworthy condition to be used on a road.
From this month reduced red tape will mean 'customers will no longer have to book a test that they know they will never attend and pay over money only for it to be returned to them in a refund some weeks later', Ms Mallon said.
