St Mary's Magherafelt win first game of the season in stoppage time in Breffni

Ronan McKenna's free sets up clash with Monaghan in Round 2

St Mary's Magherafelt win first game of the season in stoppage time in Breffni

The St Mary's Magherafelt squad pictured before Saturday's win in Breffni Park.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

An injury time free from Ronan McKenna saw St Mary's Magherafelt pick up their first win of the season (0-7 to 0-6) in their MacRory Cup Round 1 clash with St Patrick's Cavan on Saturday afternoon in Breffni Park.

'The Convent' lost all three group games, despite sterling performances against Omagh CBS and St Patrick's Armagh.

They welcomed back Eunan McElhennon from injury for Saturday crunch but despite a host missed chances, they trailed the home side 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time.

Magherafelt, who picked up two second-half black cards, battled back intro the game and drew level before the snatched victory in injury time with McKenna's late strike.

Their reward is a clash with St Macartan's Monaghan in the next round.

St Patrick's Maghera are already in the hat for the quarter-finals, as a result of topping their group.

Round 2 (31 Jan - 2 Feb)
St Macartan's Monaghan v St Mary's Magherafelt
St Eunan's Letterkenny v Patrician Carrickmacross
St Patrick's Armagh v Abbey CBS
St Michael's Ennisken (Holders) v Holy Trinity Cookstown

Quarter-Finals (12-16 February)
St Patrick's Maghera v Round 2 winner
St Patrick's Dungannon v Round 2 winner
Omagh CBS v Round 2 winner
St Colman's Newry v Round 2 winner
Draw to be made after Round 2

For full report and an extensive schools round-up, grab a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post.

- ALSO Maghera beaten by Omagh in McCormick semi-final...

