Cathair Dhoire pay the penalty in dramatic conclusion to MacRory clash

MacRORY CUP ROUND 1 (U19 A FOOTBALL)

Patrician HS, Carrickmacross.......1-10

Cathair Dhoire...............................1-9

For the second year running, Cathair Dhoire’s season ended in heartbreak.

Last year’s McLarnon beaten finalists had found the transition to MacRory a hard one to adjust to, but when the chips were down in Thursday night’s round one eliminator with the experienced Patrician High School, they bared their teeth.

It was the epitome of a game of two halves, thanks in no small part to Celtic Park’s trademark strong breeze and swirling rain. The Monaghan men had it at their backs in the first period and raced into a 0-7 to no score lead, pinning Cathair Dhoire back. They held firm, however, and a late scrappy goal meant plenty of half-time hope at 0-9 to 1-2.

Patrician opened the second-half scoring four minutes in, but that was to be their last until a game-winning penalty in added time.

Despite the wind having died down, the Derry amalgamation showed their character. They won their individual battles, played positive football and worked hard for one another. Led by the scoring boot of Cahir McMonagle they slowly chipped away at the deficit until, with eight minutes to go, they grabbed the lead for the first time through Jack Boyce.

When Ryan Kennedy was dismissed for a second yellow minutes later it seemed that was that, but Donnach Swinburne was Carrickmacross’ hero with a well struck spot kick to send them through by the narrowest of margins.

PATRICIAN: Ciaran O’Reilly, Conor Cumiskey, Shane Hanratty, Ronan Grimes (0-1), Harry Corscadden, Jack McGeown, Kyle Connolly (0-2), Ryan Kennedy, Ciaran Finnegan, Ryan Farrelly (0-2), Sean Jones (0-3, 2f), Dylan Byrne, Oisin O’Hanlon (0-1), Liam McDonald (0-1), Donnach Swinburne (1-0 pen).

SUBS: Diarmaid Marron for H Corscadden (HT), Cormac Sheedy for O O’Hanlon (51), Joe Kirk for C O’Reilly (54), John Oates for K Connolly (59), Cian Conlon for D Swinburne (62), Daniel McCahey for R Farrelly (65).

CATHAIR DHOIRE: Adam Harrigan, Thomas Logue, Naoise Ó Mianáin, Padhraig Nelis, Caolan O’Kane, Shane McElhinney, Michael Lynch, Conaire Molloy, Oran McMenamin (0-1f), Jack Boyce (0-2), Shea Browne, Tiarnan O’Connor (0-1), Cahir McMonagle (0-5, 4f), Jude Óg Moore (1-0), Liam Connolly.

SUB: Mark McGilligan for M Lynch (INJ 60).