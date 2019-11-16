Relief as missing man found safe and well in Derry

Contact
Barry Stevenson - found safe and well
An elderly man who had gone missing has been found safe and well.
Barry Stevenson, who is in his 70s, was last seen in the Green Apple filling station outside Buncrana around 10.45pm last night.
Following a public appeal for help in finding him, he was spotted by a member of the public in Derry this morning and returned his family.
