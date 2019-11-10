Slaughtneil come back from six points down to secure another title

ULSTER SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL 2019

Slaughtneil 2-8

Loughgiel 1-7

Slaughtneil came from six points down ton win their fourth Ulster senior camogie title at Páirc Esler on Sunday afternoon.

A Clare McKillop goal had the Shamrocks 1-3 ahead before Slaughtneil ignited.

An interception in defence by Clare McGrath got Slaughtneil on the attack. Sinead Mellon took a ball from Siobhan Bradley and offloaded to Olivia Rafferty who slotted low under Megan Coyle for the Derry champions' first goal.

A Tina Bradley free levelled the score after 22 minutes but Slaughtneil finished the half with a second goal. The move began with a Bridín McAllister interception at midfield before Cliona Mulholland's defence-splitting pass found Shannon Graham. She didn't have to break stride and after sidestepping the final defender, she buried to the net.

The Emmet's led 2-5 to 1-5 at the break and two Tina Bradley points put them futher ahead but they breathed a sigh of relief Caitrin Dobbin's goal chance whizzed past the post in the 47th minute.

Emma McMullan's free cut the lead to a goal with 50 minutes gone, 2-7 to 1-7. They had to survive a Caitrin Dobbin goal chance late after 47 minutes.

With Louise Dougan marshalling the defence there was no way back for Loughigiel in the closing stages.

Report and photo in Tuesday's County Derry Post.