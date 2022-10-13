IN PICTURES: Derry clubs gear up for Ulster Scór final
All roads lead to Galbally next Saturday as Derry Gaels represent their county in an outstanding six of the eight disciplines in their Ulster Scór Sinsir final.
Having earned their place as Derry champions, they faced stiff competition in the Ulster semi final with the long trip to Stradone in Co. Cavan last weekend but performed excellently to progress to the Ulster decider.
This is a significant achievement by Glenullin (Rince Seit/Set Dancing; Bailéad Ghrúpa/Ballad Group and Ceol Uirlise/ Instrumental Music), Glen (Rince Foirne/Céilí Dancing) and Castledawson (Amhránaíocht Aonair/Solo Singing and Tráth na gCeist’/Quiz).
We wish all the competitors luck and hope to see them all progress to the All-Ireland final in Castlebar in November.
