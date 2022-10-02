DERRY SFC: Champions pull clear in second half to see off Rossa

DERRY SFC SEMI FINAL

GLEN 1-14

MAGHERAFELT 0-11

Champions Glen took a step closer to defending their crown and set up a semi final meeting against Newbridge with a clinical six-point victory over Magherafelt at Owenbeg this evening.

Barry Cassidy let things flow in an absorbing first half that saw Emmett Bradley fire the champions into a two-point lead.

Dan Higgins and Cormac Murphy slotted Rossa level, but the Watties edged ahead again through points from Cathal Mulholland and Jack Doherty.

Rossa reeled them in again with a Danny Heavron free and a thunderous Shane Heavron point from outside the 45m line.

Heavron swapped scores with Tiarnan Flanagan, before Cormac Murphy bustled through and gave Magherafelt a 0-6 to 0-5 half time lead.

Conor Glass had last year's Ulster finalists level straight from the throw-in before another two huge Shane Heavron points edged Rossa ahead.

A point-blank goal from Stevie O'Hara then gave Glen the impetus they needed, the midfielder firing low to the net after a pass from Danny Tallon.

Ryan Ferris fired Rossa level almost immediately, but momentum was on the champions' side; they hit five unanswered points to open up a 1-11 to 0-9 lead on 52 minutes.

Shane Heavron and Emmett Bradley swapped points and Aidan McCluskey reduced the arrears to four, but Glen finished strongly with points from Alex Doherty and Tiarnan Flanagan.

The six-point win sends Glen into a semi final with Newbridge, while Slaughtneil will face Lavey on the other side of the draw.

Glen: Connlan Bradley, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan, Conor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan (0-1), Conor Gallagher, Jack Doherty (0-3), Conor Glass (0-1), Stephen O'Hara (1-0), Cathal Mulholland, Danny Tallon, Ethan Doherty, Emmett Bradley (0-5, 0-3f), Eunan Mulholland, Conleith McGuckian

Subs: Alex Doherty (0-1) for Stephen O'Hara (45), Adam McGonigle for Eunan Mulholland (60), Cathair McCabe for Jack Doherty (63)

Yellow: E Mulholland (51), T Flanagan (57)

Magherafelt: Odhran Lynch, Simon McErlain, Guiseppe Lupari, Fergal Duffin, Conor McCluskey, Michael McEvoy, Conor Kearns, Dan Higgins (0-1), Eoin McEvoy, Ryan Ferris (0-1), Shane Heavron (0-5, 0-2f) Patrick McLarnon, Joe Keenan, Danny Heavron (0-1f), Cormac Murphy (0-2)

Subs: Aidan McCluskey (0-1) for Patrick McLarnon (45), Niall Higgins for Conor Kearns (50), John Young for Joe Keenan (55), Jared Monaghan for Fergal Duffin (56)

Yellow: O Lynch (36), N Higgins (57)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy)

DERRY SFC SEMI FINAL DRAW

Newbridge v Glen

Slaughtneil v Lavey

DERRY IFC SEMI FINAL DRAW

Castledawson v Glenullin

Drumsurn v Foreglen

*Ties will be played as IFC/SFC double headers next weekend (Oct 8/9)