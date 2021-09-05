Search

05/09/2021

U18.5 glory for Limavady against Banagher

Michael McMullan

An early goal blitz was enough to lead Limavady to victory against Banagher on Monday night.

DERRY U18.5 B2 FINAL

Limavady 6-7
Banagher 2-5
At the first water break, the winners led 4-1 to 0-1 as they threatened to score a goal in each attack.

Two goals in quick succession from senior star John Butcher and Noah Canning gave Limavady the perfect start.

Limavady were in a comfortable position following two more goals from Eunan McLaughlin and a second for Butcher as the Limavady attack threatened to run riot.

A straight red card to a Banagher defender ignited them and they dominated the final eight minutes of the half scoring two goals themselves to leave the half-time score 4-3 to 2-2.

The second half was a much tighter affair with defences on top, as the Banagher defence looked to shore up against the incisive Limavady attack, while the Wolfhounds guarded against the counter attack which led to them scoring the late first half goals.

The two teams swapped points in a cagey third quarter before two goals from George Campbell, the second a right footed volley into the top corner, ensured that the cup would be going to Limavady.

LIMAVADY SQUAD: Fearghus Canning, Jonathan McStravick, Oisin Kelly, Lee Loughrey, Faolan Boyd, Tony Gallagher, Louie Woods, Jake Marshall, Dylan McAuley, George Campbell, Eunan McLaughlin, James McAleese, Charlie Crampsie, Noah Canning, John Butcher, Michael O’Brien, Shea Kealy Conor McConway, Darragh Bonner, Cainan McGill, Thomas Devine, Jack McCullough, Canice Mullan, Niall McFlynn and Sean Deehan.

