05/09/2021

Glenullin see off Steelstown to win Derry U18.5 title

The winning Glenullin U18.5 team. (Pic: RuPic Photography)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Three first-half goals helped Glenullin on their way to victory over Steelstown.

DERRY U18.5 B1 FOOTBALL FINAL

Glenullin 4-14
Steelstown 1-11

A cagey opening quarter in Craigbane saw Steelstown lead by a single point, 0-5 to 0-4.

Glenullin, who built on the back of a strong performance from their defence, took over at the first water break. Ryan McNicholl's 18th minute goal unlocked the Steelstown defence.

Further goals from Conn Kilmartin and Eoin Mullan had the 'Glenullin in a commanding 3-7 to 0-8 interval lead.

Steelstown started brightly in the second half and a point was followed by a goal from a long range free by Oran McMenamin which eluded everyone in the square to land in the net.

The Brian Ógs battled well, but could never get to within four points. Glenullin's defence, led by Cormac Hasson, closed down their attack.


The Steelstown panel (Pic: RuPic Photography)

In the final quarter, Glenullin pulled away for a comfortable victory with a further goal from Lewis Hawthorne and points from Conn Kilmartin, Eoin McIlvar and Ryan McNicholl.

McMenamin and recent Derry senior panellist Donncha Gilmore battled hard at midfield for Steelstown but ultimately the Glenullin defence was the foundation for this victory, limiting the scoring opportunities and driving their team forward.

The Steelstown boys gave a very committed and determined performance. They competed well in the first half but the concession of two goals in the early stages of the second half meant that they had too much of a hill to climb. Despite their best efforts they lost out to a very strong Glenullin team.  

GLENULLIN SQUAD: Cormac O'Kane, Cormac Hasson, Ryan McNicholl, Eamonn Hasson, Lewis Hawthorne, JF Burns, Eunan Boylan, Ronan Close, Conor McNicholl, Conn Kilmartin, Michael Óg McKeown, Felix Kilmartin, Eoin McIlvar, Ryan McNicholl, Eoin Mullan, WJ Bradley, Adam Mullan, Barney O'Kane, James Mullan, Conor McGarry, Enda Heaney, Donal Heaney, Ronan Hampson and Niall Conway

STEELSTOWN SQUAD: Plunkett Roarty, Ciaran Drumgoole, Aidan McLaughlin, Oisin Heaney, Michael McLaughlin, Padhraig Nelis, Finn O’Donnell, Oran McMenamin, Shea Ferguson, Oran O’Kane, Finton Coyle, Callum Deery, Jack Breslin, Daniel McAteer, Teghan Burke, Killian Doherty, Aodhan O’Doherty, Connell Heaney, Eoin Canavan, Adam Devine, Mark Chester and Harry Parlour

