The Derry GAA club team of the week

After a week of action from Derry county teams and the local club scene, here is our team of the week (ending Sunday, September 5).
1 – Aidan Gillen – Kilrea – Magherafelt were four-point winners over Kilrea, but it could've been more only for the brilliance of goalkeeper Aidan Gillen.
2 – Eoin McKeever – Dungiven – When Foreglen had their spell of dominance in the first half, McKeever was excellent with a number of interceptions and a full-length block.
3 – Mal Campbell – Doire Colmcille – He may have been on the losing team against Desertmartin, but his runs from deep hurt the champions and he kicked two fine points
4 - Conor McGuinness – Faughanvale – Joe Gray's side needed every ounce of effort at the Broagh against Castledawson and up popped Conor McGuinness to cap off a solid performance with the winning score.
5 – Ethan Doherty – Glen – In another all action performance, he won kick-outs, carried the ball from defence and popped over three points in the Watties' win over Bellaghy.
6 – Paudi McGrogan – Newbridge – Started against Ryan Bell and got forward enough to keep Ballinderry chasing the game. Scored their goal with a cool finish and played a pass for a Mark Doherty point.
7 – Tom Crozier – Ballymaguigan – Crozier had a fine game at wing-back against Limavady. He was strong on the ball and used his height to pluck a couple of kick-outs.
8 – Oisin McWilliams – Swatragh – In tight game at Lavey McWilliams' goal made all the difference to round off a fine all round performance.
9 – Eoin Kelly – Magilligan – Kelly has been one of their most consistent performers over the years and he scored four points as Magilligan put in a super showing to turn the tables in pre-game favourites Craigbane.
10 – Lachlan Murray – Desertmartin – Started at full-forward, but got more into the game when moved to the wing. He powered through to nail Desertmartin's second goal in his 1-2 tally to end Doire Colmcille's brave comeback.
11 – Ciaran McGoldrick – Coleraine – He wore 14, but popped up everywhere to make his side tick. He notched three points before slaloming through the Banagher defence for a brilliant goal with the last kick of the game.
12 – Eoin Bradley – Glenullin – The 'Glen were winners over Slaughtmanus and Eoin Bradley lit up their attack with a tally of 2-7.
13 – Cahir O'Connor – Foreglen – O'Connor's trickery against Dungiven was a joy to watch. His trickery and pace saw him on his way to 1-3. Nicks the spot ahead of Banagher's Tiarnán Moore.
14 – Lorcan McMullen – Coleraine – McMullen is a breath of fresh air to Coleraine's attack and he went through three different markers against Banagher and hit 2-3 in the process. Limavady's Cormac Quigley is unlucky to miss out.
15 – Ciaran Devlin – Loup – After a dominant first-half, Loup were left to battle for victory against 'Screen, but Devlin was their key man with 2-2 including a brilliant individual second goal. Edges out Morgan Murray, who scored 3-1 for Steelstown.
