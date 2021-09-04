Derry SFC championship Slaughtneil comfortable winners at home to Claudy

Shane McGuigan scored 1-7 for the champions. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Slaughtneil were winners over Claudy with the minimum of fuss at Emmet Park on Friday night.
O'NEILL'S DERRY SFC ROUND 1
Slaughtneil 2-18
Claudy 0-3
Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley each scored 0-7 for the champions who passed up a series of other chances over the hour.
A goal from Sean Cassidy set the tone in the second minute. After a strong run forward, he took a return pass from 'Sammy' Bradley before finishing past Ryan Mercer. Cassidy added a point, followed by two from Shane McGuigan before the visitors got off the mark.
Paul Bradley's side were 1-7 to 0-2 ahead at the water break, with Claudy scoring their final point of the game in the 20th minute.
A fine Cormac O'Doherty scored from a tight angle put Slaughtneil 1-9 to 0-3 ahead early in the second-half as their control continued.
With eight minutes remaining, Shane McGuigan scored the second goal of the game with Christopher Bradley again involved.
The Emmet's now face Lavey in the live streamed game in Round 2.
SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Peadar Kearney, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Seán Ó Caiside (0-1), Chrissy McKaigue, Keelan Feeney; Patsy Bradley, Padraig Cassidy; Sean Cassidy (1-1), Cormac O'Doherty (0-1), Ronan Bradley; Christopher Bradley (0-7, 4f), Shane McGuigan (1-7, 4f), Brian Cassidy (0-1)
SUBS: Sé McGuigan, Fionnbharr McGuigan, Brendan McEldowney, Mark McGuigan, Francis McEldowney
CLAUDY: Ryan Mercer; Lee O'Kane, Cory Armstrong, Ross Stevenson; Conor Donaghy, Conor Johnston (0-1), Aaron Donaghy Jnr; Aaron Donaghy (0-1), Eoin McGahon; Paddy Hargan, Oran Armstrong (0-1), Shane McGahon; Stephen Farren, Conor Gormley, Liam Connolly
SUB: Joe Polley
