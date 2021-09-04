Search

04/09/2021

Derry SFC championship Slaughtneil comfortable winners at home to Claudy

Sammy Bradley and Shane McGuigan share 1-14 of the winners' total

Derry championship top scorers

Shane McGuigan scored 1-7 for the champions. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Slaughtneil were winners over Claudy with the minimum of fuss at Emmet Park on Friday night.

O'NEILL'S DERRY SFC ROUND 1

Slaughtneil 2-18
Claudy 0-3

Shane McGuigan and Christopher Bradley each scored 0-7 for the champions who passed up a series of other chances over the hour.

A goal from Sean Cassidy set the tone in the second minute. After a strong run forward, he took a return pass from 'Sammy' Bradley before finishing past Ryan Mercer. Cassidy added a point, followed by two from Shane McGuigan before the visitors got off the mark.

Paul Bradley's side were 1-7 to 0-2 ahead at the water break, with Claudy scoring their final point of the game in the 20th minute.

A fine Cormac O'Doherty scored from a tight angle put Slaughtneil 1-9 to 0-3 ahead early in the second-half as their control continued.

With eight minutes remaining, Shane McGuigan scored the second goal of the game with Christopher Bradley again involved.

The Emmet's now face Lavey in the live streamed game in Round 2.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Peadar Kearney, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Seán Ó Caiside (0-1), Chrissy McKaigue, Keelan Feeney; Patsy Bradley, Padraig Cassidy; Sean Cassidy (1-1), Cormac O'Doherty (0-1), Ronan Bradley; Christopher Bradley (0-7, 4f), Shane McGuigan (1-7, 4f), Brian Cassidy (0-1)
SUBS: Sé McGuigan, Fionnbharr McGuigan, Brendan McEldowney, Mark McGuigan, Francis McEldowney

CLAUDY: Ryan Mercer; Lee O'Kane, Cory Armstrong, Ross Stevenson; Conor Donaghy, Conor Johnston (0-1), Aaron Donaghy Jnr; Aaron Donaghy (0-1), Eoin McGahon; Paddy Hargan, Oran Armstrong (0-1), Shane McGahon; Stephen Farren, Conor Gormley, Liam Connolly
SUB: Joe Polley

Newbridge get their Derry championship campaign off to a winning start at Ballinderry

Paudi McGrogan scored the 'Bridge goal after nine minutes

Coleraine come through in high-scoring Derry SFC clash at Banagher

Lorcan McMullen scored 2-2 for the winners

Sideline View: It's time for clubs to rise tallest

The group stages won't answer many questions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media