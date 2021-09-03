Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Coleraine begin Derry SFC campaign away to Banagher

Coleraine begin Derry SFC campaign away to Banagher

Sean McGoldrick (pictured) and Sean McLaughlin are back in charge of Coleraine. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

2018 Derry SFC champions Coleraine begin their championship season away to Banagher on Friday night

O'NEILL'S DERRY SFC ROUND 1
Banagher v Coleraine
Friday (8.00) – Banagher
Ref: Benny Quinn (Lavey)

After four games, Eoghan Rua were the picture of consistency and were joint top of the table, but week by week they began to fall away.

On the Friday night they beat Claudy, they lost four players to injury before half-time. Two of them – Ciaran Mullan and Barry McGoldrick – didn't taste a league game since.

Their season did see Lorcan McMullen, Dara Mooney and Aidan McGonigle become more prominent in a team that has been crying out for a bit of fresh blood.

After their defeat at the hands of Slaughtneil, they shipped two heavy defeats against the counter-attacking power of Glen and Lavey, leaving question marks over their ability to challenge for a third title.

And if there is one team that you won't want to be facing when you are wavering, it's Banagher. Their 2019 adventure breathed new life into the championship. They seemed to thrive on it.

Charlie O'Kane has been serving a touchline ban of late and Sean Marty Lockhart has stepped in to give his son Eunan a hand along the line, with former Kilcoo coach Paul Devlin also part of the management team

They'll be hoping for the return of goalkeeper Daryl McDermott. With Coleraine dropping off the opposition kick-out, McDermott could really give Banagher that launchpad of secure possession we have become so used to.

Tiarnán Moore and Mark Lynch have been the inside men, but when Drumsurn cut off their supply in the league final, it took them 21 minutes to register a score.

But when they cut loose, they had Drumsurn on the ropes.

If Sean McGoldrick and Sean McLaughlin can marshal their defence to keep a clean sheet, it will give them a platform for victory.

VERDICT: Coleraine

Slaughtneil open Derry SFC defence at home to Claudy

Paul McNeill and Conor McAllister will be absent for the Emmet's

Sideline View: It's time for clubs to rise tallest

The group stages won't answer many questions

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media