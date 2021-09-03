Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Slaughtneil open Derry SFC defence at home to Claudy

Paul McNeill and Conor McAllister will be absent for the Emmet's

Slaughtneil open Derry SFC defence at home to Claudy

Slaughtneil celebrate their 2020 championship. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Champions Slaughtneil begin the defence of the Derry SFC title at home to Claudy on Friday night.

O'NEILL'S SFC ROUND 1
Slaughtneil v Claudy
Friday (8.00) – Slaughtneil
Ref: Sean Curran (Faughanvale)

It's a case of the being the hunted rather than the hunter for the Emmet's as they open the defence of their title on home soil.

Paul Bradley came in last year as manager and steered them back to the top of the tree after two seasons looking in on county final Sunday from the outside.

Slaughtneil are now the team to beat again in the county and Bradley will be happy to have Gavin Devlin back as trainer following his season with Louth.

They are without Conor McAllister and Paul McNeill from last year's winning team, but welcome Karl McKaigue back to the mix. Karl was named as captain last year before injury ruled him out of the entire season.

The Emmet's have been getting their county players back gradually after Derry's football and hurling campaigns. Chrissy McKaigue and Cormac O'Doherty have been the last to return.

They face a Claudy side who have failed to win a game. They ran both Slaughtneil and Magherafelt to a single point in the league, albeit a very skeleton Emmet's side.

After a promising start against Coleraine, they faded away and have struggled to get their full side out this season.

They will be hoping to get some time out of Marty Donaghy to help Oran Armstrong, Aaron Kerrigan and Liam Connolly on the scoring front, but it's hard not to see a home win.

VERDICT: Slaughtneil

Sideline View: It's time for clubs to rise tallest

The group stages won't answer many questions

Newbridge get their Derry championship campaign off to a winning start at Ballinderry

Paudi McGrogan scored the 'Bridge goal after nine minutes

POLL: Who will win the Derry SFC?

Cast your vote...

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media