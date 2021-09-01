Derry GAA championship fixtures released for the second round of football action

Derry have made the final payment on their Owenbeg development loan
The fixture details have been confirmed for the Round 2 of the Derry adult football championships on the week ending Sunday, September 19.
Thursday, Sept 16
JFC - Ballerin v Desertmartin (8.00)
Friday, Sept 17
IFC - Faughanvale v Slaughtmanus - Celtic Park (8.00)
IFC - Castledawson v Glenullin - Owenbeg (8.00)
JFC - Craigbane v Ardmore (8.00)
Saturday, Sept 18
IFC - Glack v Doire Trasna (2.00)
JFC - Moneymore v Sean Dolan's (2.00)
SFC - Swatragh v Claudy - Owenbeg (2.00)
IFC - Lissan v Ballymaguigan (3.30)
SFC - Dungiven v Loup (3.30)
SFC - Bellaghy v Magherafelt (5.00)
SFC - Slaughtneil v Lavey (7.30)
Sunday, Sept 19
IFC -Greenlough v Drumsurn (2.00)
SFC - Newbridge v Coleraine - Owenbeg (2.00)
IFC -Limavady v Steelstown (3.30)
SFC - Foreglen v Ballinascreen (3.30)
SFC - Ballinderry v Banagher - Owenbeg (6.30)
SFC - Kilrea v Glen (7.30)
