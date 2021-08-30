Derry camogie championship dates unveiled

Action from last year's drawn senior final between Slaughtneil and Swatragh. (Pic: Brendan McTaggart)
The fixtures for the Derry adult camogie championships have been released.
SENIOR
Preliminary Round – Sunday, September 5 (6.00)
Bellaghy v Swatragh (in Ballinderry)
Semi-Finals – September 10/11
Based on an open draw
Final – Saturday, September 25
INTERMEDIATE
A Derry by law insists that senior camogie must be played be played for the intermediate championship can begin, so fixtures cannot take place until 'at least' the senior Semi-Finals have taken place.
Intermediate A Quarter-Finals (16/19 September)
Kilrea v Coleraine,
Castledawson v Slaughtneil Reserves
Dungiven v Ballinderry
Glen v Newbridge
Intermediate A Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis
Intermediate A Final (Date TBA)
Intermediate B Quarter-Finals (16/19 September)
Banagher v Slaughtneil Reserves
Bellaghy Reserves v Lavey Reserves
Byes: Glenullin, Swatragh Reserves
Intermediate B Quarter-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis
Intermediate B Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis
Intermediate B Final (Date TBA)
JUNIOR
Junior Round 1
Friday, September 10
Castledawson Reserves v Ballinderry Reserves
Loup v Drum
Saturday, September 11
Drumsurn v Magherafelt
Greenlough v Na Magha
Byes: Slaughtneil Thirds, Ballerin, Glen Reserves, Glenullin Reserves
Junior Quarter-Finals (Dates TBA):
To be played on an open draw basis
Junior Semi-Finals (Date TBA):
To be played on an open draw basis
Junior Final (Date TBA)
