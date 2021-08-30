Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Derry camogie championship dates unveiled

Swatragh face Bellaghy in the preliminary round

Action from last year's drawn senior final between Slaughtneil and Swatragh. (Pic: Brendan McTaggart)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The fixtures for the Derry adult camogie championships have been released.

SENIOR

Preliminary Round – Sunday, September 5 (6.00)
Bellaghy v Swatragh (in Ballinderry)

Semi-Finals – September 10/11
Based on an open draw

Final – Saturday, September 25

INTERMEDIATE

A Derry by law insists that senior camogie must be played be played for the intermediate championship can begin, so fixtures cannot take place until 'at least' the senior Semi-Finals have taken place.

Intermediate A Quarter-Finals (16/19 September)
Kilrea v Coleraine,
Castledawson v Slaughtneil Reserves
Dungiven v Ballinderry
Glen v Newbridge

Intermediate A Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis

Intermediate A Final (Date TBA)

Intermediate B Quarter-Finals (16/19 September)
Banagher v Slaughtneil Reserves
Bellaghy Reserves v Lavey Reserves
Byes: Glenullin, Swatragh Reserves

Intermediate B Quarter-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis

Intermediate B Semi-Finals (Dates TBA)
To be played on an open draw basis

Intermediate B Final (Date TBA)

JUNIOR

Junior Round 1
Friday, September 10
Castledawson Reserves v Ballinderry Reserves
Loup v Drum
Saturday, September 11
Drumsurn v Magherafelt
Greenlough v Na Magha
Byes: Slaughtneil Thirds, Ballerin, Glen Reserves, Glenullin Reserves

Junior Quarter-Finals (Dates TBA):
To be played on an open draw basis

Junior Semi-Finals (Date TBA):
To be played on an open draw basis

Junior Final (Date TBA)

Last year's finalists kept apart in Derry ladies championship draw

Championship action begins later this month

