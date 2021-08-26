Search our Archive

Collingwood confirm Tohill's decision to return to Ireland

The Swatragh man is set to begin studies at QUB

Anton Tohill will be returning to Ireland.

Anton Tohill will be returning to Ireland after three years with AFL club Collingwood.

The spokesperson for the club confirmed to the County Derry Post of the Swatragh man's decision to return home.

Tohill was out of contract at the end of the season, but had the opportunity to stay on for a fourth season as a rookie after a new AFL ruling.

The limit was three years, but clubs lobbied for an extra year after the development time players lost during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former St Patrick's Maghera pupil had been accepted to study medicine at QUB, something he put on hold to pursue an ambition of playing professional sport.

Tohill made his debut for 'The Pies' against Port Adelaide in July and it's understood to have been keen to stay on with the Melbourne club, but was unable to defer his studies in Belfast any longer.

He follows Conor Glass back to Ireland after a stint in Australia which leaves Callum Brown as the sole Derry player in the AFL. Brown scored two goals on his debut for GWS Giants earlier this month.

Tohill's Swatragh teammate Jude McAtamney recently took up an athletic scholarship with Chowan University in North Carolina where will play on the college's American Football team.

