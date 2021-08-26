Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Slaughtneil to open title defence at home to Ballinascreen

The sides met in the opening game last season

Slaughtneil to open title defence at home to Ballinascreen

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane. (Pic: Cathal McOscar)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The Derry SHC begins this weekend, with Slaughtneil opening their defence against Ballinascreen.

LEADON TIMBERFRAME SHC

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
Friday (7.00) – Emmet Park
Referee: Micky Quigg (Swatragh)
It's a repeat of last season's opener which saw them 6-25 to 1-11 winners on a sunny afternoon at Emmet Park.

Manager Michael McShane will have to plan without injured defensive duo Conor McAllister (knee) and Paul McNeill (elbow).

Cormac O'Doherty scored 1-10 in last year's corresponding fixture and his appearance against Lavey last week means all ba former skipper Chrissy McKaigue have been back in action at some point after spending much of the season on county duty.

Minor player Shea Cassidy was plucked from nowhere to start last year's county final. With a track record in blooding young players early, McShane may introduce Jack Cassidy and Peter McCullagh to championship action this weekend.

In last year's game, played on the tighter top pitch, Marty Mulgrew worked Ballinascreen's puck-outs short and they had some joy, holding the Home side to a 0-6 to 0-4 lead after the first water break. But with a greater use of space in front of their inside line, Slaughtneil cut loose.

After some promising early results, Ballinascreen come into the game on the back of a draw with Carrickmore and two straight defeats.

Paul Cleary missed much of the season with injury, but made an appearance in their defeat to Banagher before missing last week's game.

Much of their play came from any ball they got to Noel Rafferty inside. They will need to turn up the heat in the central area to cut off the Slaughtneil supply, but it's hard to make a case for anything other than an opening win for the Emmet's.

VERDICT: Slaughtneil

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media