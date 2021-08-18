18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Referees appointed for week one of championship action

Derry senior hurling championship details finalised

Offaly GAA looking to recruit new referees

Offaly GAA looking to recruit new referees

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The referees have been appointed for the first weekend of Derry championship action.

The senior hurling championship begins on Friday, August 27 with three games down for decision.

Leadon Timberframe SHC

GROUP A

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen Friday (7.00)
Referee: Michael Quigg

Coleraine v Banagher Saturday (5.00)
Referee: Aidan McAleer

GROUP B

Kevin Lynch's v Lavey Friday (7.00)
Referee: Owen Elliott

Swatragh v Na Magha Friday (7.30)
Referee: Tarlach Conway

How the SHC works...

- Three group games to determine placings, followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and finals 
- Top two in each group will play-off (1v2) with the two winners advancing to the SHC Final
- Two beaten teams will advance to the IHC Semi Finals.
- Bottom two teams in each group will play off (3v4) with the two winners advancing to the IHC Semi Finals and the losers playing in the JHC Final.

All you need to know about the Derry championship draws

Slaughtneil drawn in a group with Swatragh, Lavey and Claudy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media