Referees appointed for week one of championship action

Offaly GAA looking to recruit new referees
The referees have been appointed for the first weekend of Derry championship action.
The senior hurling championship begins on Friday, August 27 with three games down for decision.
Leadon Timberframe SHC
GROUP A
Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen Friday (7.00)
Referee: Michael Quigg
Coleraine v Banagher Saturday (5.00)
Referee: Aidan McAleer
GROUP B
Kevin Lynch's v Lavey Friday (7.00)
Referee: Owen Elliott
Swatragh v Na Magha Friday (7.30)
Referee: Tarlach Conway
How the SHC works...
- Three group games to determine placings, followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and finals
- Top two in each group will play-off (1v2) with the two winners advancing to the SHC Final
- Two beaten teams will advance to the IHC Semi Finals.
- Bottom two teams in each group will play off (3v4) with the two winners advancing to the IHC Semi Finals and the losers playing in the JHC Final.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.