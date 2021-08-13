13/08/2021

Swatragh ease to victory at Eoghan Rua

Fintan McGurk and Sean Martin Quinn find the net for the visitors

Swatragh ease to victory at Eoghan Rua

Fintan McGurk scored one of Swatragh's goals. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

With Sean Martin Quinn shooting 1-7, Swatragh were comfortable winners away to Coleraine on Wednesday night.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Swatragh 1-19
Coleraine 1-6
The home side scored first, but Sean Martin Quinn's score from close to the sideline levelled matters and Swatragh didn't look back in a tight and scrappy first half.

The visitors were 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at half-time. Early in the second half, goals from Quinn and Fintan McGurk, his second of the season, put Swatragh firmly in control.

Ciaran Lenahan did managed a goal for Eoghan Rua, but it was never going to be enough to spark a way back into the game.

SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin, Cathal Quinn, Sean Óg O'Kane; Tiarnan Walsh, Malachaí Ó hAgáin (0-1); Fintan McGurk (1-3), Kevin McAllister (0-1), Sean Martin Quinn (1-7, 3f); Declan Quinn (0-3, 1f), Darren McNicholl, Cahal Murray (0-1)
SUBS: Paddy Bradley, Niall McQuillan (0-1), Rory McGurk (0-2), Tiarnan O'Kane

COLERAINE: Barry McGoldrick; Paul Roantree, Ciaran Lagan, Pearce Dallas; Conor Boyle, Colm McGoldrick; Liam McGoldrick, Lorcan McMullen (0-1); Ciaran Lenahan (1-0), Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-3), Kieran Lagan; Franz Hoeritzauer, Dara Mooney (0-1), Paddy Mullan
SUBS: Ruairi Mooney, Declan Mooney

Dungiven and Kilrea end level after frantic finish

Kilrea hit to late points to salvage a draw at O'Cahan Park

A roundup last weekend's games in Division Two

Magilligan edge out Drum

