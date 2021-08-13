Swatragh ease to victory at Eoghan Rua

Fintan McGurk scored one of Swatragh's goals. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
With Sean Martin Quinn shooting 1-7, Swatragh were comfortable winners away to Coleraine on Wednesday night.
SPERRIN GALVANISERS SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE
Swatragh 1-19
Coleraine 1-6
The home side scored first, but Sean Martin Quinn's score from close to the sideline levelled matters and Swatragh didn't look back in a tight and scrappy first half.
The visitors were 0-9 to 0-5 ahead at half-time. Early in the second half, goals from Quinn and Fintan McGurk, his second of the season, put Swatragh firmly in control.
Ciaran Lenahan did managed a goal for Eoghan Rua, but it was never going to be enough to spark a way back into the game.
SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin, Cathal Quinn, Sean Óg O'Kane; Tiarnan Walsh, Malachaí Ó hAgáin (0-1); Fintan McGurk (1-3), Kevin McAllister (0-1), Sean Martin Quinn (1-7, 3f); Declan Quinn (0-3, 1f), Darren McNicholl, Cahal Murray (0-1)
SUBS: Paddy Bradley, Niall McQuillan (0-1), Rory McGurk (0-2), Tiarnan O'Kane
COLERAINE: Barry McGoldrick; Paul Roantree, Ciaran Lagan, Pearce Dallas; Conor Boyle, Colm McGoldrick; Liam McGoldrick, Lorcan McMullen (0-1); Ciaran Lenahan (1-0), Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-3), Kieran Lagan; Franz Hoeritzauer, Dara Mooney (0-1), Paddy Mullan
SUBS: Ruairi Mooney, Declan Mooney
